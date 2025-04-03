Ukrainian Forces Defeat Russian Armored Column Near Andriivka In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled an enemy column attempting an assault near the village of Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

"The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, sharing a video of the operation, Ukrinform reports.

The Russian forces deployed approximately two platoons of personnel and armored vehicles for the assault.

As a result of the Ukrainian soldiers' effective actions, 12 units of enemy armored vehicles were damaged, with seven completely destroyed. In terms of manpower, Russian troops suffered at least 18 fatalities and seven injuries. The assessment of enemy losses is ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian defenders thwarted 80 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector over the past day. These attacks occurred in areas including Panteleimonivka, Sukha Balka, Shevchenko, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Uspenivka, and Andriivka.

