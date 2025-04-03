Czech Initiative Guarantees Ammunition Supply To Ukraine Until September
This announcement was made on Thursday in Brussels by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"The big thing is that we were able to secure funding, so this initiative now has enough funds to send ammunition to Ukraine on a monthly basis until September," Lipavsky stated, expressing gratitude to Canada, Norway, Denmark, and other contributors.Read also: EU collects over half of funds required to buy 2 mln artillery rounds for Ukraine - Kallas
The minister highlighted that the initiative has significantly reduced the effectiveness of Russian artillery, claiming a reduction "by 500 percent." He explained that the ammunition purchased under the initiative has shifted the artillery ratio from 1:10 (favoring the Russian army) to 1:2.
Lipavsky emphasized that the Czech initiative does not conflict with the European Commission's plan to supply 2 million munitions. He also noted that Czech industry delivered 1.5 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine last year, including half a million large-caliber rounds.
As reported, foreign ministers from NATO and partner countries are convening in Brussels on April 3.
Photo credit: MZV ČR / MFA CZ
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment