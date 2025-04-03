Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Explosion At Kyiv Market Claims Two Lives

2025-04-03 03:16:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion at a market in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district has claimed the lives of two people, with police currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Kyiv police communication department reported the explosion on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Information about the explosion was received today by the Desnianskyi Police Department. An investigative team, explosives experts, and medics were immediately dispatched to the scene. Two people died as a result of the explosion. All the circumstances of the incident are currently being established. Specialized services continue to work at the scene," the statement said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 19, an explosion occurred in the studio of a radio station in Kyiv.

