Explosion At Kyiv Market Claims Two Lives
The Kyiv police communication department reported the explosion on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
<script async src=" data-telegram-post="gunpKyiv/8525" data-width="100%"></script>
"Information about the explosion was received today by the Desnianskyi Police Department. An investigative team, explosives experts, and medics were immediately dispatched to the scene. Two people died as a result of the explosion. All the circumstances of the incident are currently being established. Specialized services continue to work at the scene," the statement said.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 19, an explosion occurred in the studio of a radio station in Kyiv.
