Denmark Announces Nearly $1B Military Aid Package For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Danish government has approved its 25th military aid package for Ukraine, valued at 6.7 billion Danish kroner ($970 million), to provide sustained support from 2025 to 2027.

According to Ukrinform, this information was reported by Defense Mirror , citing a statement from the Danish Ministry of Defense.

“The security situation is developing rapidly. It is therefore crucial that Denmark continues its massive support for Ukraine,” said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

This marks the 25th aid package since the start of the war, aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defense both in the short and long term.

The package includes an allocation of 1.4 billion Danish kroner ($203 million) between 2025 and 2027 to enhance artillery capabilities and facilitate the transfer of shells through allied initiatives.

Additional funding will be directed toward air defense systems, drone development, and advancements in IT infrastructure.

Furthermore, Denmark will allocate 2 billion Danish kroner ($290 million) in 2026 and 2027 to support the strengthening of Ukraine's defense industry.

As reported, on Monday, March 31, the Swedish government announced its largest military aid package for Ukraine, totaling $1.6 billion.