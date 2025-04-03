Ukraine's Military Denies Russian Allegations Of Breaching Energy Ceasefire
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to the General Staff, enemy media platforms are producing fakes about the alleged damage inflicted by Ukraine on energy facilities within Russia and in the territories occupied by the aggressor state.
The Russian Foreign Ministry, in particular, has prepared yet another hoax report of the alleged "strikes" on a number of Russian oil, gas, and electrical power enterprises.Read also: Ukraine hands U.S. evidence of Russia violating energy ceasefire
“We emphasize that Ukraine's Defense Forces strictly adhere to the agreements reached with partners and never attacked energy facilities either on Russian soil or within the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine. The attacks are aimed exclusively at military targets of the Russian occupation army,” the General Staff stated.
On the part of the Russian army, the military noted, numerous violations of the said agreements have been recorded to date. In the last decade of March, Russian troops repeatedly attacked energy facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions.Read also: Systematic strikes on Ukrainian civilians, energy proves Putin doesn't want ceasefire - Zelensky
“The diplomatic service of the aggressor state traditionally circulates false and groundless accusations in order to shift their own blame for the disruption of the peaceful settlement onto Ukraine and continue the war of aggression against our country,” the General Staff noted.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian propaganda is spreading fake reports on about the alleged use of Kharkiv's electrical substations for storing military cargo, all in order to justify the resumption of attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment