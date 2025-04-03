Zelensky: While Ukraine Remains Beyond NATO, Appropriate Security Guarantees Important

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky says that the issue of Ukraine's membership of NATO remains on the negotiating table, despite some allies disagreeing with the idea. He emphasized that while Ukraine is not a member of the Alliance, it must secure significant security guarantees, including through a military contingent.

Zelensky spoke at the meeting with heads of Chernihiv region's territorial communities, Ukrinform reports .

"You know who does not support Ukraine's NATO membership yet, but in any case, no one is removing thw issue from the table, from our future. At least we are talking about the fact that if now someone does not want to support (Ukraine's membership of the Alliance - ed.), let's see what happens in the future," Zelensky said.

He noted that for the period until Ukraine joins security alliances, it is important to secure commensurate security guarantees.

“It is important that we have appropriate guarantees similar to NATO while we are not part of the Alliance. This is about contingents, about the efforts by our partners, on which we can really count,” the President said.

According to him, today there are several countries with which deployment within the framework of the naval and aerial contingent is being discussed. The most difficult point in these negotiations is the land component.

“I am sure of this, we will have some sort of infrastructure to support Western armies at the end of the war, or maybe even amid it, at the moment of a ceasefire,” the head of state noted.

He emphasized that“we will eventually achieve a just peace.”

“We have many different documents and achievements, but it is important that we come strong to the negotiating table,” Zelensky concluded.

As reported, on March 27, a meeting of heads of state was held in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine in deterring Russian aggression and achieving a just and lasting peace. On the agenda was the prospects of deploying international deterrence forces in Ukraine.