French, UK Army Chiefs To Arrive In Ukraine This Weekend Barrot

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The chiefs of the French and British armies will arrive in Ukraine this weekend to engage with the Ukrainian military on the issue of the deployment of deterrence forces.

This was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot ahead of a NATO defense ministerial in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"In the face of a new global disorder that is gaining momentum, the members of our Alliance must demonstrate unwavering solidarity more than ever. Solidarity, first of all, with Ukraine, because today the only obstacle to peace is Russia," Barrot emphasized.

According to the minister, the efforts made by France and the United Kingdom should allow for a leap forward in supporting Ukraine.

"Some of the Coalition of the Willing and Capable have expressed willingness to lay down conditions for setting up a force to ensure that the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia is truly lasting. It is with this purpose that the heads of the French and British armies will come to Ukraine this weekend," Barrot noted.

He added that the heads of state and government, who met in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron last week, will support U.S. efforts toward achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine and create conditions for monitoring it once it is secured.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier, following talks between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the UK government stated that a meeting of the military leadership of Ukraine, the UK, and France to plan in detail the deployment of a military contingent in Ukraine would take place in the coming days.