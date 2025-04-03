Russians Trying To Expand Combat Zone Toward Novenke, Zhuravka Border Guards

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Most of the strikes by Russian troops on the border areas is recorded in Sumy region.

This was reported on national television by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The Russians continue to shell Sumy region, but also the areas within Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions. However, most of the strikes is now recorded in Sumy region, and here the enemy does not reduce the intensity of its attacks. This includes the use of a large number of aircraft," Demchenko said.

update: 216 clashes, including 80 in Pokrovsk axi

According to the official, in most cases, the enemy employs drones dropping their explosive payload.

These are fiber-optic drones, FPV drones that“terrorize the civilian population,” the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service added.

He noted that on some sections of the border, attempts by small enemy assault groups to cross into Ukrainian territory are still being recorded.

“This is mainly toward Novenke and Zhuravka. In other areas, attempts by such small assault groups to penetrate the border are also detected from time to time, but this is all, in principle, within a single operational zone, where the enemy is trying, through such tactics, to amass forces on our territory in order to expand the zone of active hostilities already on the territory of Ukraine,” the spokesman said.

Ukraine downs 28 Russian drones, seven decoy UAVs cause no damage

According to Demchenko, Ukraine's forces engage and destroy these small assault groups both on Ukraine's soil after they breach the border, during the crossing, and on approaches to the border line.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the night and morning hours, the Russians launched 35 strikes targeting Sumy region.