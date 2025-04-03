US, Russia Continue Private Talks On Full Ceasefire Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that private discussions between the United States and Russia regarding a full ceasefire are ongoing. He believes that, with sufficient pressure on Russia, an agreement could be reached within weeks or months.

Zelensky stated this during a meeting with the leaders of territorial communities in the Chernihiv region on Thursday, according to Ukrinform.

"In Saudi Arabia, as you know, we agreed to an unconditional ceasefire. The Russians have not accepted it yet. We see that. However, we are aware that discussions between the Americans and Russians on this issue are taking place. These private talks are happening. Regardless of differing perspectives on some matters, we are all united in the goal of achieving a ceasefire as soon as possible," Zelensky said.

He noted that applying pressure on Russia remains key to securing a full ceasefire.

"I believe this can be achieved in the coming weeks, maybe months. Or it could happen suddenly -- sometimes, in war, things change in an instant. For us, the 'hot phase' means full cessation of hostilities," he added.

However, Zelensky said that a ceasefire does not mean the end of the war but rather "opens the door to real diplomacy."

As previously reported, at a meeting in Riyadh, Ukraine and the U.S. reached a number of key agreements, including ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea, a ban on strikes against energy infrastructure in both Russia and Ukraine, continued negotiations on prisoner exchanges, and efforts to return children abducted by Russia. These agreements took effect immediately following an official statement from the White House on March 25.