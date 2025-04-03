Palisa: 10-12 Countries Ready To Join 'Coalition Of The Willing'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine will soon host the first meeting of foreign military chiefs, including representatives from France and the United Kingdom, to discuss the potential deployment of a military contingent on Ukrainian territory.

According to Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, 10 to 12 countries are ready to join the "coalition of the willing" in some capacity, Ukrinform reports.

"During the President's visit to Paris, an agreement was reached to hold this meeting in Ukraine. It will focus on practical military planning, particularly the presence of a foreign military contingent. We will discuss our shared vision for future actions. Representatives from France and the United Kingdom will definitely take part, and other countries may join as well. At this stage, around 10 to 12 countries are prepared to participate -- the only question is in what format. That's why discussions are ongoing. We have our fundamental vision, and our partners have their own vision based on their capabilities," Palisa told journalists.

He added that once all details are agreed upon, discussions could become more concrete. A second, more technical meeting is expected to take place soon.

On March 27, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" was held in Paris. The main topics included continued military assistance to Ukraine and the structure of future security guarantees for the country after the war.