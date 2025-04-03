BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ANNOUNCES FILING OF THE 2024 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F
MEDELLÍN, Colombia, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE: CIB ) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – SEC.
The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website and in the following days will also be made available on Bancolombia's website in the Investor Relations section.
If you need a hard copy of our Form 20-F, please contact [email protected] .
SOURCE Bancolombia S.A.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment