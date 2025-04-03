Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Míla Holding Hf. Announces Consolidated Condensed Annual Financial Statements For The Year Ended 31 December 2024


2025-04-03 03:16:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Míla Holding hf.
Storhofdi 22-30,
110 Reykjavik,
Iceland

Míla Holding hf. announces Consolidated Condensed Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024

Consolidated condensed annual financial statements, for the year 2024, ended 31 December 2024 of Míla Holding hf. were approved at a Board of Directors meeting and Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2025.

The financial statements are enclosed and can also be found on the Company's website:

For more information please contact:
Inga Helga Halldórudóttir
Compliance officer
Míla Holding hf.
...


Attachment

  • Míla Holding Consolidated Financial Statements 2024_final

