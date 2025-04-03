Footbridge Media Launches New Client Dashboard To Streamline Contractor Business Operations

Screenshots of the new Footbridge Dashboard

Footbridge Media launches its new Dashboard, an all-in-one platform helping contractors manage clients, scheduling, payments, and invoicing with ease.

- Aaron O'HanlonPENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Footbridge Media, a leading contractor marketing agency, is excited to announce the launch of its new Footbridge Dashboard . Designed specifically for contractors and home service professionals, this all-in-one platform streamlines client management, scheduling, payments, and invoicing - helping contractors save time, get paid faster, and grow their business with ease.With an intuitive interface and essential solutions, the new dashboard empowers contractors by providing a variety of fundamental business tools:. Comprehensive CRM – Track customer interactions & job details in one place. Seamless Scheduling – Book appointments & manage your calendar online. Faster Payments – Get paid online quickly, improving cash flow. Simplified Invoicing – Send, track, and manage invoices with ease“We're thrilled to introduce our new Dashboard as part of our complete marketing program. This isn't just another tool-it's a game-changer designed to simplify operations, strengthen customer relationships, and help service businesses grow. For the past 20 years, we've worked closely with our clients to ensure every feature truly solves a real-world problem. This is just the beginning of a new era for our clients to manage and scale their business,” said Aaron O'Hanlon, owner of Footbridge Media.The Footbridge Dashboard is a fully integrated business solution designed to help contractors operate more efficiently, improve cash flow, and stay ahead of the competition.Integrated into Footbridge Media's Contractor Marketing Program, the new Footbridge Dashboard combines business management tools with expert home services marketing strategies-giving service professionals the resources they need to streamline operations and grow.For more information about the new Footbridge Media Dashboard, visit

Introducing The Footbridge Dashboard

