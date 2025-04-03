67% Of Businesses Can Boost Revenue By Addressing Website Performance, Finds New Liquid Web Study

ATLANTA, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, a leader in VPS, dedicated servers, WordPress, GPU, and cloud hosting, today released a new study analyzing the financial and operational impact of poor website performance. The report, The Impact of Downtime on Businesses , reveals how website reliability affects customer trust, brand reputation, and ultimately, revenue.

Speed, reliability, and seamless user experiences are key drivers of customer trust and revenue growth.

How Website Downtime Impacts Revenue and Customer Trust

In today's digital-first world, businesses rely on websites to generate leads, engage customers, and drive revenue. Any disruption in performance can have immediate and lasting consequences. Liquid Web's study found that:



67% of businesses reported lost revenue due to poor website performance.

26% of business owners had bounce rates exceeding 30% , showing how slow load times drive visitors away.

A third of respondents feared reputational damage caused by unreliable website performance.

A quarter of business owners believed website issues put them at a competitive disadvantage . 12% of businesses reported losing revenue each month due to ongoing website performance issues.

The financial impact of website outages is staggering. According to a 2024 report by the Uptime Institute , 16% of outages cost businesses over $1 million. While a recent Acronis study showed that more than 60% of downtime incidents exceed $100,000 in losses, a 39% increase since 2019.

What's more, downtime isn't a rare occurrence. Liquid Web's study discovered that 17% of the survey respondents had experienced an outage . Whether caused by server failures, cyberattacks, or inadequate hosting solutions, these incidents can cripple business operations and erode customer confidence.

Why Reliable Hosting Matters

"Our research highlights a powerful opportunity: businesses that invest in high-performance hosting are better positioned to win," says Sachin Puri, Chief Growth Officer at Liquid Web.

"In today's digital economy, speed, reliability, and seamless user experiences are key drivers of customer trust and revenue growth. Forward-thinking companies understand that their hosting infrastructure isn't just a backend decision, it's a strategic advantage. These insights empower businesses to make informed choices that fuel performance, protect reputation, and drive long-term success."

Additional key findings from the study highlight:



40% of businesses reported that website downtime directly impacted their ability to attract new customers, leading to long-term revenue loss.

Consumer trust is severely impacted by slow or unreliable websites, leading to lost customers and long-term reputational damage. Investing in high-performance hosting solutions can mitigate risks associated with downtime and improve overall business continuity.

Liquid Web's study provides businesses with critical insights into the financial and operational risks of website downtime. By understanding these challenges, companies can implement proactive strategies to enhance site reliability, improve user experience, and safeguard revenue.

To learn more, read the full report: The Cost of Server Downtime on Businesses and Teams .

For more information on Liquid Web's hosting solutions and how they help businesses maintain peak website performance, visit LiquidWeb .

About Liquid Web

As a cornerstone of CloudOne Digital, Liquid Web leverages best-in-class infrastructure and cloud capabilities to provide unparalleled support and growth for businesses. Building on 25+ years of success, Liquid Web delivers industry-leading hosting for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. Liquid Web's expansive global reach and support for nearly 200,000 customers is a testament to its reliability and the trust it has garnered from its customers. Our foundation is built by a world-class team of technology and industry experts dedicated to delivering excellence 24/7/365. As a leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 12 years.

