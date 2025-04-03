403
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Closes FY 2024-25 With Over 58.31 Lakh Unit Sales
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, April 3, 2025: Ending the financial year on a positive note, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) announced its sales number for the month of March 2025.
The company's total sales for March'25 stood at 4,27,448 units. This includes domestic sales of 4,01,411 units and 26,037 unit exports.
Noteworthy, the company sold 58,31,104 units during the FY'25, recording a 19% YoY growth. This includes domestic sales of 53,26,092 units and 5,05,012 units exports.
HMSI's Key Highlights of FY'25:
Electric Vehicles: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) stepped into the electric mobility segment with the introduction of ACTIVA e: and QC1. Bookings for the same began on
January 1, 2025, and their deliveries commenced from March 2025 onwards.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: HMSI took the center stage at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, showcasing an exciting line-up of innovative and sustainable mobility solutions. The company announced the prices of the all-new ACTIVA e: and QC1. In addition, the CB300F flex-fuel, Honda's portable electric scooter Motocompacto, Electric Racing Go-Kart and advanced battery swapping technology with the dedicated Honda Power Pack Exchanger e: were also on display.
OBD2B Compliant Products: To further delight its customers, HMSI launched the OBD2B compliant models of Activa, Activa 125, Dio, Shine 100, Livo, Shine 125, SP125, Unicorn, SP160, Hornet 2.0 and NX200 with advanced features.
Honda's Premium Motorcycle Business 'BigWing'
New Offerings: The company launched the all-new NX200 with OBD2B compliant engine and upgraded equipment. The company's premium motorcycle portfolio has been further strengthened with the launch of latest editions of the CB650R and CBR650R
Flex-fuel vehicle: HMSI launched the new CB300F Flex-Fuel, marking a significant stride in the country's transition to greener mobility solutions. The CB300F is India's first 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle.
Business & Brand Milestones
Business Milestones: Honda's 125cc motorcycles 'Shine & SP125' crossed over 30 lakh customers in Eastern India and 10 lakh customers in Madhya Pradesh. The company also surpassed 2 crore sales in South India, highlighting its consistent growth and product appeal.
Road Safety
To make Indian roads safer for all, HMSI organized road safety awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and government organizations for both kids & adults. The initiative was spread to more than 120 cities across the country.
HMSI also organized ten Road Safety Conventions in various cities with school principals & teachers as a part of their ongoing project - Mindset Development for our Future Generation. With this, the company has cumulatively educated more than 97 lakh Indian citizens on importance of road safety.
Corporate Social Responsibility
Projects for Socio-Economic Upliftment: Honda India Foundation (HIF) continued with its flagship program Project Pragati under which it provides theory, simulator & practical training to both new and existing GDAs. HIF along with the Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) and Visan Foundation launched“Project Buniyaad - Aathmanirbharta Ka Aadhar” that aims at providing employment to the unemployed youth from the marginal sections of society. HIF also commenced its“Stree सारथी...steering her own path” women empowerment initiative and completed training female cab drivers at its Institute of Driving Training and Research, Karnal.
World Environment Day: HMSI celebrated Environment Month coinciding with the World Environment Day on June 5th. As part of the Environment month celebrations, HMSI is setting an inspiring example by planting 1 lakh trees across various regions of India.
Project Annadata: With the aim to support and strengthen Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) in Uttar Pradesh, Honda India Foundation signed the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Government of Uttar Pradesh for 'Project Annadata- Sashakt Kisan, Samridh Rashtra.'
Motorsports
Honda India Talent Cup: Displaying exceptional racing prowess, Mohsin Paramban clinched the top position and won the 2024 IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup NSF250R.
Asia Road Racing Championship: Making a significant mark on international soil, IDEMITSU Honda Racing India's Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban raced in the Asia Road Racing Championship finale. The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team earned a total of 13 points for the season in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.
MotoGP: Repsol Honda Team rider Joan Mir attained the 21st position, while his teammate Luca Marini stood at 22nd position in the MotoGP 2024 championship.
Dakar Rally: There was a double celebration in Saudi Arabia with a second consecutive Dakar Rally double podium for Monster Energy Honda HRC as Tosha Schareina and Adrien Van Beveren took 2nd and 3rd place at the 47th edition of this world-famous motorsport event.
