S4 Capital's Monks Technology Services And Tagboard Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Broadcast Infrastructure For Media And Entertainment

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monks , the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc, and Tagboard, modern interactive graphics systems for live events and broadcast, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the media and entertainment landscape. The partnership will leverage a joint go-to-market strategy, combining Tagboard's cloud-based live graphics system with Monks Technology Services' expertise in modernizing broadcast infrastructure as a leader in providing cutting-edge technology solutions for the media and entertainment industry.

Through this collaboration, Tagboard's advanced graphics capabilities will seamlessly integrate with Monks' next-gen broadcast infrastructure solutions within the company's proprietary AI solution Monks ––enabling media companies to create dynamic, interactive content while streamlining their operational workflows. Both companies, backed by a deep Amazon Web Services (AWS) partnership, believe these key components represent the next generation of professional content creation for broadcasters, streamers, event and gameday storytellers.

"Monks' partnership with Tagboard helps us push the boundaries of what's possible in live content creation across the media and entertainment ecosystem," said Lewis Smithingham, SVP of Strategic Industries at Monks. "By combining Tagboard's innovative video graphics system with our broadcast infrastructure expertise, we can provide media companies with a holistic solution that not only enhances content creation, but also optimizes their technical operations to meet the demands of a rapidly changing landscape."

"We've built Tagboard to be a modern and flexible graphics platform, like an open field where creative minds can develop apps with ease for use by the world's top leagues and broadcasters," said Nathan Peterson, CEO of Tagboard. "Working with Monks is like fantasy drafting all number one picks to take the field with you, and our clients are going to get the W; I can't wait to build together!"

Together, Monks and Tagboard will bolster efficiency in professional content generation, while bringing net new content and revenue generation possibilities to the world's top media brands. Tagboard alone bolsters a roster of over 500 media IP who used the product to produce more than a quarter of a million shows last year alone. The two companies are a formidable force to drive innovation and evolution in media and entertainment.

Tagboard's technology will seamlessly integrate within Monks' AI-centric solution Monks, which leverages advanced AI models to transform businesses. By automating workflows and linking talent, software, and microservices, Monks orchestrates operations for the age of agentic AI, providing solutions for every stage of the creative lifecycle and offering a seamless journey from strategy to delivery across the media and entertainment industry. It begins with insights and strategy, where clients gain valuable data and develop targeted plans to guide their marketing efforts. This is followed by creation and adaptation, enabling the efficient production and customization of content to meet specific needs. Finally, Monks ensures delivery and performance, optimizing content to reach the right audience with maximum effectiveness.

For more information about Monks, visit . To learn more about Tagboard, visit .

About Tagboard

Tagboard is the world's leading modern interactive graphics system designed to help production teams in news, sports, and entertainment elevate their digital and linear programming with unparalleled efficiency. Trusted by over 500 of the world's largest media brands, including FOX Sports, ESPN, NBC, and the NFL, Tagboard's innovative cloud studio integrates seamlessly into any production tech stack, allowing for effortless deployment of HTML5 graphics. With Emmy-winning success and a team of industry experts, Tagboard revolutionizes live production by enabling real-time content creation, audience engagement, and revenue generation.

About Monks

Monks is the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialized expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global Marketing and Technology Services to accelerate business growth and redefine how brands interact with the world. From crafting tailored, outcome-focused campaigns to modernizing critical infrastructure for the ever-evolving digital landscape, Monks delivers solutions that engage audiences in real time, drive cultural relevance and sustain long-term impact-a tripartite approach that establishes it as a trusted partner to the world's most innovative brands.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester WaveTM: Global Marketing Services, ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-24) and remains the only partner featured in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). Named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023), Monks secured all three honors in Business Intelligence Group's 2024 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Awards: Individual, Organizational and AI Product. As a trusted partner to cutting-edge innovators in tech, Monks earned titles such as Optimizely Experimentation Partner of the Year (2024), runner-up for the Adobe Firefly Partner Award (2024), and Workato's AI Visionary Customer Impact Award (2024). Additionally, Monks was named Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-24) and achieved a record-breaking number of FWAs.

About Monks Technology Services

Technology Services is the technology and innovation arm of Monks. Formed from the combined strengths of TheoremOne, Zemoga, Formula Consultants, and Proof, Monks Technology Services brings together decades of expertise in AI engineering, cloud infrastructure, enterprise integration, and digital transformation. Monks Technology Services is a global leader in technology consulting, specializing in modernizing broadcast infrastructure for the media and entertainment industry. Backed by nearly 7,300+ Monks worldwide and powered by Monks, Monks Technology Services delivers scalable, human-centric solutions that bridge technology and creativity to drive business growth and cultural relevance.

About S4Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised practices: Marketing services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 7,300 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. At the Group's last full year results, Content accounted for approximately 60% of net revenue, Data&Digital Media 24% and Technology Services 16%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

Media Contacts:

For Monks Technology Services:

Sarah Murray

[email protected]

For Tagboard:

Sky Muller

[email protected]

SOURCE Monks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED