Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Of New Palm Coast Community

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit SummerTide on Thursday, April 10, from 12 to 2 p.m. Two fully furnished models will be open for tours and complimentary refreshments will be provided.

New single- & two-story homes from the upper $400s

Four exceptional floor plans with open layouts

Generous homesites

3 to 4 bedrooms & approx. 2,070 to 2,380 sq. ft.

Designer-curated finishes & fixtures

Deluxe primary bathrooms & 3-car garages available

Close proximity to dining, shopping & beaches Convenient access to US-1 & I-95

SummerTide is located at 5 Ponce Preserve Drive in Palm Coast. For more information, call 904.637.8384 or visit RichmondAmerican .

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

