Laurentide Controls Establishes Presence In Bécancour To Bolster Support For Local Industries In Energy Transition

BÉCANCOUR, Quebec, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentide Controls, a leading provider of automation and reliability solutions, is proud to announce the construction of a new center in Bécancour, marking the eight office and sixth maintenance and repair center for the company in Eastern Canada. This new facility, scheduled to open by Fall 2025 will be a significant milestone in Laurentide's commitment to supporting the growing needs of its industrial partners in the Vallée de la transition énergétique (VTE), encompassing Shawinigan, Trois-Rivières, and Bécancour, located in the Mauricie region.

Construction Lavigne & Baril Inc. has been awarded the construction contract. Work has begun on early March, with the building scheduled for completion by Fall 2025.

Located on a 150,000-square-foot site with a 20,000-square-foot infrastructure, Laurentide's establishment in Bécancour will serve as a hub for a comprehensive range of essential services. These services will encompass an assembly and repair shop, and local industrial maintenance activities, including valve and pump repairs. Additionally, Laurentide will provide crucial support in instrumentation and electrical services.

A key aspect of this expansion is the creation of a customer experience centre. This centre will enable clients and partners to access staging services, industry events, and hands-on training sessions. This initiative aims to support our partners on the path to operational excellence by helping them grow and excel in their respective fields.

Steve Dustin, Eng., President and CEO of Laurentide , expresses the company's enthusiasm for this strategic expansion:

"We are thrilled to support our partners in the development of a thriving industry within the Vallée de la transition énergétique. Our presence in Bécancour underscores our commitment to delivering reliable solutions to address both current and future challenges faced by our clients throughout the lifecycle of their operations. Our purpose is to Help Industry Thrive in Eastern Canada and this exciting investment will enhance our ability to do so for years to come."

Michel Portelance, VP of Strategic Growth and Marketing , emphasizes the company's dedication to community engagement:

"We are enthusiastic about contributing to the development of the Vallée de la transition énergétique and integrating into Bécancour's community as a corporate citizen. Our goal is to foster meaningful connections and play a role in the region's growth."

With the opening of this new facility, Laurentide will increase the total area of its Service and Repair Centres in Eastern Canada to nearly 40,000 square feet, further solidifying its position as a pillar in the regional industrial landscape.

About Laurentide Controls:

Established in 1968, Laurentide Controls is a leading provider of automation and reliability solutions in Eastern Canada. As an Emerson Impact Partner, Laurentide is committed to delivering high-quality products, services, and technical expertise to empower its partners to excel in their industries.

