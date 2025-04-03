Stern & Cohen Secures $2.25 Million Settlement In Landmark Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Case

PHILADELPHIA, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern & Cohen, The Workers' Compensation Lawyers, is proud to announce a significant legal victory that underscores the firm's relentless pursuit of justice for injured workers. Founding Partner David Stern recently secured a $2.25 million settlement for a client who suffered a catastrophic injury in a work-related motor vehicle accident-an extraordinary result in the field of Pennsylvania workers' compensation.

This settlement is not only life-changing for the injured worker, but it also represents one of the largest known workers' compensation settlements in Pennsylvania in recent years. Given the inherent limitations of the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act, which typically only provides wage loss benefits and coverage for medical treatment, recoveries of this size are exceptionally rare.

"Our mission has always been to fight for the maximum recovery possible for every client," said Attorney David Stern. "This case exemplifies what we strive to do every day-deliver results that truly make a difference in our clients' lives. I'm proud of the outcome and even more proud to have helped someone secure the support they need after such a devastating injury."

The client, a professional driver, was left permanently paralyzed and faces lifelong limitations as a result of the catastrophic accident. Through multiple rounds of successful litigation, Stern strategically positioned the case to maximize the recovery. This significant settlement ensures the client's long-term financial security and ongoing medical care.

This standout result reaffirms Stern & Cohen's reputation as a leader in workers' compensation law across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. With a proven track record of success and a client-first approach, the firm continues to set a high standard for advocacy in this space.

"This case is a testament to the power of experienced, passionate legal representation," Stern added. "At Stern & Cohen, we don't just settle, we fight to win."

About Stern & Cohen

Stern & Cohen is a premier workers' compensation law firm based in Philadelphia, proudly representing injured workers throughout Pennsylvania. With decades of experience and a dedicated team of legal professionals, the firm is committed to obtaining life-changing results for those hurt on the job.

Website:

SOURCE Stern & Cohen P.C.

