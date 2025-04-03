Shaping The Future Of Government Relations: Kateryna Odarchenko Leads IGAPA At The 10Th International Forum In Washington, D.C.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Forum brought together influential voices to discuss pressing policy issues affecting government relations professionals. The event provided a dynamic platform for thought-provoking discussions on governance, economic collaboration, and international diplomacy. The long list of distinguished speakers included Ruslan Antoniuk , Jason Shelton , Stephen Blank , Licy do Canto , Soeren Haar , Richard Horowitz , Eric Ellman , Charles Sills , Kendall Coffey , Frank Ahrens , Don Erickson , and Mendel Banon . They all played an important role in shaping discussions and providing actionable insights on emerging policy trends.

In his welcoming remarks, Paolo von Schirach , President of the Global Policy Institute and Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Bay Atlantic University, underscored the importance of fostering resilient transatlantic partnerships, stating, "In an era of uncertainty, strengthening alliances through informed policy and strategic engagement is more crucial than ever."

Duvi Honig , founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the shifting dynamics in U.S. trade policy under the current administration. Emphasizing the president's "America First" approach, he noted that the U.S. now expects reciprocity in trade relations, rather than unilateral concessions. Honig underscored that foreign governments seeking stronger economic ties with the U.S. must recognize and align with this business-oriented perspective.

Adeoye Owolewa , U.S. Representative for the District of Columbia, drew on his experience as a pharmacist to highlight the critical role of government relations in business. He underscored the importance of transparency in communication, stating, "Legislation may look promising on paper, but its real-world implementation doesn't always align with expectations." Reflecting on the challenges of government control and local governance, Owolewa shared a broader perspective: "In my experience, it's essential to connect with people on a personal level. When addressing legislative issues, it's crucial to find common ground. Rather than focusing solely on technical details or conflicts, we should emphasize shared concerns. This approach helps break down barriers and fosters more meaningful and productive conversations, regardless of political affiliation or background."

Adding to the discourse, Maryna Ovtsynova , President of the Allatra International Public Movement, highlighted the necessity of legislative frameworks that encourage transparency and accountability. She emphasized the role of informed decision-making, stating, "Our biggest goal is to ensure that research reaches those in positions of power-so that policymakers, businesses, and government organizations can take calculated actions based on scientific data. Public awareness is equally crucial, which is why we conduct informational campaigns, produce reports, and create documentaries to make these issues digestible and actionable for society."

Serhii Kolisnyk , Managing Partner of Lobby Club (Kyiv office), discussed the evolving role of government relations, emphasizing that its scope has expanded beyond traditional interest promotion. "Today, government relations play a crucial role not only in advocating for specific business interests but also in shaping transparent and strategic frameworks across diverse sectors-ranging from energy and sports to mineral extraction and beyond. Ukrainian companies, as well as international partners, now view lobbying as a comprehensive advocacy strategy, rather than a narrow activity. It involves engaging with government institutions, providing analytical support, fostering communication, and contributing to institutional development." He further noted that the focus has shifted to creating a collaborative stakeholder ecosystem that allows businesses to actively contribute to state reforms and align private initiatives with government policy.

A significant focus of the Forum was fostering global business-government cooperation and exploring best practices in regulatory frameworks. Sebastien Bonneau , president of Perspectives Government Strategies, highlighted Canada's rigorous lobbying regulations, emphasizing transparency and accountability in government interactions. "Canada has some of the strictest lobbying laws in the world. Elected officials, senior government staff, and even all public servants in some provinces are subject to lobbying laws. Unlike in the U.S., corporations are generally prohibited from making political donations, and all lobbying activities must be reported monthly," Bonneau explained. He also noted that Canada's government structure requires businesses and advocacy groups to engage not only with the national government but also with provincial and municipal authorities, making the lobbying landscape more complex.

Robert Ilatov , an Israeli politician, provided a comparative perspective, illustrating how Israel introduced strict lobbying laws to curb undue influence on lawmakers. "Lobbying in Israel used to be like a jungle-anyone could approach lawmakers and influence legislation. To bring transparency, we enacted strict laws requiring lobbyists to register, disclose their affiliations, and declare their interests before every meeting. This has created a more accountable system that benefits both businesses and the public," he stated.

The other panel moderated by Ezra Friedlander , Vice President, public policy of Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, explored the vital role associations play in the government relations landscape. The panelists emphasized how trade and professional associations have evolved into powerful tools for advancing public policy and representing the interests of various industries. The discussion highlighted the strategies that associations use to influence policy and the importance of collaboration in advocating for industry-specific interests at the local, state, and federal levels.

One of the key topics explored was the fundamental principles of lobbying and advocacy. Jim Carter , an experienced lobbyist, underscored the importance of demonstrating value in the profession, stating: "As a lobbyist, I focus every day on proving our presence and effectiveness to clients. That's not always easy." He highlighted that successful lobbying hinges on two essential skills: listening and relationship-building. "Going to Capitol Hill is the easy part; the real challenge is understanding what decision-makers truly care about. The worst mistake a lobbyist can make is only showing up when they need something."

One of the panels was focused on Government Relations in the U.S. post-elections, moderated by strategic communications professional Iryna Kopanytsia .

Jason Shelton , former mayor of Tupelo and regional administrator for the General Services Administration, discussed the shifting political landscape. "With Republicans controlling Congress and the White House, we're seeing major changes, including efforts to downsize the federal government. At the municipal level, businesses and nonprofits engage more with vendors than lobbyists, focusing on educating policymakers about their work."

Fred Turner , Principal at BGR's International Practice, underscored the growing uncertainty in Washington and its impact on government relations. "Uncertainty is rarely good for business-except in our field, where organizations and industries seek guidance on navigating unpredictable policy shifts. I've spent more time in recent months consulting with colleagues across Canada, Mexico, Europe, and South Africa than in the last four years combined. Companies and advocacy groups want to know who has access, who understands upcoming regulatory changes, and what to expect from Congress and the administration." He also emphasized the role of campaign contributions in shaping policy outcomes, noting how industries often anticipate benefits that don't always materialize, as seen in shifting immigration enforcement strategies under recent administrations.

Iryna Kopanytsia addressed the growing challenge of disinformation in government relations. "Disinformation is reshaping the way policymakers and businesses navigate government relations," she said. "In an era where false narratives spread rapidly, organizations must be vigilant in addressing misinformation that influences policy decisions and public trust. Strategic communication is no longer just about messaging-it's about ensuring accuracy and credibility in a complex information landscape."

In the panel on government relations tools, moderated by Dina Shaikhislam , a famous political consultant from Kazakhstan, experts discussed the evolving landscape of media strategies. One key insight was that a positive story in a major newspaper is no longer enough to influence public opinion. Instead, a comprehensive digital approach-leveraging geolocation ads, SEO, and placements in second- and third-tier publications-is now essential. The discussion also touched on the complexities of assessing foreign influence in Washington, emphasizing the growing reliance on soft power indexes to provide clearer metrics.

Adding to this discussion, Kseniya Tarasenko , an account manager at Quorum Analytics, highlighted how AI is transforming government relations. "AI is a game changer. It allows teams to spot legislative trends before they become law, track social media dialogue, and identify key voices in policy debates. By analyzing these insights, organizations can proactively engage with lawmakers, ensuring their concerns are addressed effectively."

Licy do Canto , an expert in government relations, offered his perspective on the art of lobbying, saying: "Lobbying and government relations are like a symphony, with various instruments-such as reputation management, advocacy, research, and insights-working together to influence the political landscape. Lobbying, in particular, focuses on shaping legislation and regulatory processes as part of this broader effort."

Kendall Coffey , former U.S. Attorney, Southern District of Florida, provided key insights into the legal challenges foreign governments face when engaging in U.S. government relations. "When representing a foreign government, you're working against deeply ingrained perceptions developed over a lifetime. It's not just about presenting facts; it's about overcoming preconceived notions. A media strategy won't necessarily shift those perceptions overnight, but ensuring that your side of the story is heard can be the key to success."

Peter Huessy , a distinguished national security expert, discussed the long-standing challenges in U.S.-Ukraine relations, highlighting that past policy shortfalls dating back to 1994 cannot be overcome quickly. He emphasized that educating Congress on the importance of assisting Ukraine remains an uphill battle. "Whether you call it lobbying or educating, the challenge is the same-every issue carries historical baggage that influences decision-making."

The insights shared at the 10th International Government Relations Forum provided an invaluable perspective on the intersection of lobbying, campaign financing, and global policymaking. As political landscapes continue to evolve, forums such as this serve as critical platforms for fostering dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders.

