Kaldalón Hf.: Resolutions Of The Annual General Meeting 2025
Approval of the Company's 2024 Financial Statements and Allocation of Profit or Loss
The Company's 2024 financial statements were submitted for approval and unanimously approved. It was resolved not to pay a dividend for the financial year 2024.
Election of the Board of Directors and Alternates
Nominations had been received for five candidates for the Board of Directors and two for the position of alternate director. As no other nominations were submitted, the Board and alternate directors were duly elected without contest.
Elected to the Board of Directors were:
Álfheiður Ágústsdóttir, Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, Haukur Guðmundsson, Haukur Hafsteinsson, and Pálína María Gunnlaugsdóttir.
Elected as alternates were:
Gunnar Henrik B. Gunnarsson and Hildur Leifsdóttir.
Following the Annual General Meeting, a board meeting was held at which the board assigned roles among its members. Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason was appointed Chairman, and Haukur Guðmundsson was appointed Vice-Chairman.
Election of the Company's Auditor
It was unanimously resolved to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers ehf. as the Company's auditor for the upcoming financial year.
Remuneration to the Board of Directors and Committees
It was unanimously resolved that board members shall receive ISK 350,000 per month. The Chairman shall receive twice the remuneration of other board members, and the Vice-Chairman shall receive one and a half times their remuneration. Alternate board members shall receive ISK 100,000 for each meeting attended.
It was also unanimously resolved that members of the Audit Committee shall receive ISK 50,000 per month, and the Chairman of the Audit Committee shall receive ISK 100,000 per month.
Furthermore, it was unanimously resolved that members of the Nomination Committee shall receive ISK 750,000 for the term of service, and the Chairman of the Committee shall receive ISK 1,000,000. It was also resolved that, should an election of board members be held between AGMs, the CEO may pay additional remuneration to committee members in accordance with the scope of additional work undertaken.
It was unanimously resolved that members of the Remuneration Committee shall not receive separate compensation for their work on the committee, and no separate compensation shall be paid to the Chairman of that committee.
Remuneration Policy
The Company's Remuneration Policy, unchanged from the policy approved at the 2023 AGM, was unanimously approved.
Election of Nomination Committee
Ásgeir Sigurður Ágústsson, Margrét Sveinsdóttir, and Unnur Lilja Hermannsdóttir were duly elected to the Nomination Committee without contest.
Independent Member of the Audit Committee
Harpa Vífilsdóttir was elected as the independent member of the Audit Committee.
Proposal for a Reduction of Share Capital by Cancelling Treasury Shares and Corresponding Amendment to the Company's Articles of Association
It was unanimously resolved to reduce the Company's share capital by ISK 337,501,390, equal to 33,750,139 shares, each with a nominal value of ISK ten (10). The reduction will be executed through the cancellation of treasury shares in the stated amount. A corresponding amendment to Article 2.1 of the Company's Articles of Association was also unanimously approved, to read as follows:
Rules of Procedure for the Nomination Committee
The Rules of Procedure for the Nomination Committee were unanimously approved.
