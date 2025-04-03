Jmxi Recognized On CRN's 2025 MSP 500 List

JMXi is proud to announce that it has been named to CRN's prestigious 2025 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list.

- John Medaska CEOST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JMXi is proud to announce that it has been named to CRN's prestigious 2025 Managed Service Provider (MSP ) 500 list. This recognition highlights JMXi's commitment to delivering cutting-edge IT-managed services and managed security service solutions that empower businesses to enhance efficiencies, optimize returns on investment, and achieve outstanding business results.CRN's MSP 500 list highlights North American solution providers that are driving growth and innovation in the IT channel. It recognizes MSPs that excel in delivering forward-thinking technology solutions, helping businesses optimize their operations, enhance productivity, and navigate the complexities of today's digital landscape.“We are honored to be recognized among the top managed service providers in North America as this is a very competitive and growing group of organizations,” said John Medaska, CEO at JMXi.“This achievement reflects our team's dedication to delivering innovative IT-managed service strategies that help our clients streamline operations and stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.Andrew Shipton, CTO/President at JMXi, commented,“This achievement highlights our dedication to leveraging advanced technologies, optimizing IT infrastructures, and delivering secure, scalable technology solutions.”The full MSP 500 list is available at as of February 10, 2025, and a selection of honorees is featured in the February issue of CRN Magazine.For more information about JMXi and its suite of IT solutions, visit .

