Human Milk Banking Technology Leader With New Capability To Make Using Donated Human Milk Safer And Easier For Hospitals

Providing essential nourishment for a premature baby

Timeless Medical Systems® has announced a new product capability that will enable hospitals to seamlessly track the donor milk, improving safety and efficiency

- John Rowe, Founder and CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Timeless Medical Systems ®, the global leader in human milk bank management software, has announced a new product capability that will enable hospitals to see the provenance of the human donor milk feeds they are providing to babies in their hospitals. This innovation will enable hospitals to seamlessly track the donor milk, significantly improving safety and efficiency in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) and other units within the hospitals.

The demand for donor human milk in hospitals is increasing, placing increased pressure on hospitals to manage donor milk inventory safely and efficiently. Timeless Medical Systems, with 15+ years of experience in supporting the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA), with their solution the Milk Bank Management System TM has identified a critical bottleneck, the manual and time-consuming process of receiving and inventorying donor milk in hospitals. Currently, many hospitals are using manual processes or technology that cannot read the barcodes on the donor milk bottles and as such, they have had to find ways to receive, track, and inventory the donor milk bottles that were suboptimal.

Now, Timeless Medical Systems is introducing a new capability within Timeless Medical Nutrition Source TM that will enable hospitals to directly retrieve comprehensive data from the donor human milk 2D barcodes on all bottles. This capability is already available to customers of the Timeless Medical Nutrition PlatformTM and will now be available to all hospitals via an integration between the clinical application of their choosing and Timeless Medical Nutrition Source. Enabling this integration with other clinical systems will eliminate the need for manual data entry, reduce the risk of errors, and accelerate the milk receiving process, and will likely reduce the need for relabeling donor milk in the hospitals.

John Rowe, Founder and CEO of Timeless Medical Systems said;

'Our goal is to simplify and secure the process of handling donor milk. This feature ensures that hospitals have instant access to critical information, enhancing patient safety.'

Rowe continued 'Timeless Medical Nutrition Source is our product that offers customers 'one single source of truth'.

Currently it holds the core data for over 1,600 nutrition and supplement products. It enables hospitals to read product barcodes and access all of the product information they require, from ingredients, nutrients, allergen information, dietary requirements and has the ability for clinicians to quickly search the database easily. With this new feature, we are bringing donor human milk products into the database, creating a smooth process for hospitals and removing the risk of human error due to manual workarounds.'

Timeless Medical Systems chose the 2025 annual conference of HMBANA in Dallas, Texas this weekend to introduce this new feature that promises to revolutionize the process of accepting and managing donor milk in hospitals around the world.

Amy Vickers MSN, RN, IBCLC, former Executive Director of one the largest Milk Bank in North America- the Mothers' Milk Bank of North Texas now advises Timeless Medical Systems on their Milk Bank Management System product. She says 'Timeless Medical Nutrition Source will create a dramatic reduction in error rates and increase the speed of feeding preparation. This will free up valuable time for nurses to focus on patient care.'

Timeless Medical Systems is expecting considerable interest in this integration from NICUs who will welcome the opportunity to free up their staff from manually entering donor milk data and to spend more time caring for their patients.

There will be a team from Timeless Medical Systems at the HMBANA Conference this weekend to share the good news with the delegates and work with the milk banks on a plan to implement the solution seamlessly.

About Timeless Medical Systems- Timeless Medical Systems is a leading provider of nutrition management and human milk banking software, dedicated to improving patient safety and operational efficiency in healthcare settings. Their solutions are used by hospitals and milk banks worldwide.

To find out more about Timeless Medical Systems please visit their website:

Claire Bradley

Timeless Medical Systems

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.