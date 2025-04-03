Coastal Medical Expands Partnership With Umass Memorial Health Through Milford Regional Medical Center Agreement

HYANNIS, Mass., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Medical Transportation Systems (CMTS), a privately owned and operated ambulance and medical transportation company dedicated to providing the highest quality of care with compassion, dignity, and respect for customers and their patients, today announced their new partnership with UMass Memorial Health – Milford Regional Medical Center in Milford, Massachusetts. As part of this partnership, CMTS will become the exclusive provider of non-emergency ambulance and wheelchair transportation to Milford Regional Medical Center.

"We're elated to have been selected by Milford Regional Medical Center as its ambulance and wheelchair transport provider. As the exclusive ambulance provider for UMass Memorial Health in Worcester and Marlborough, and the ground critical care transport partner for UMass Memorial Life Flight, this expansion to serve Milford Regional Medical Center deepens our partnership with UMass Memorial Health and strengthens our commitment to the system," said Alex Theoharidis, founder and CEO of CMTS. "In addition to the transport resources that will be dedicated to Milford, we have numerous paramedic and EMT ambulances and wheelchair vehicles at our Ashland and Worcester locations."

"We are pleased to enlist the highly reputable CMTS as our partner for non-emergency medical transportation," said UMass Memorial Health – Milford Regional Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Bert Thurlo-Walsh, MM, RN, CPHQ. "Coastal Medical's reliability and quality align well with our high standards of service to our community."

About UMass Memorial Health Milford Regional Medical Center

UMass Memorial Health - Milford Regional Medical Center is a full-service, regional teaching hospital that serves patients from more than 20 communities in Central Massachusetts. The 148-bed hospital is a nonprofit, acute-care facility where more than 300 primary care and specialty clinicians are relentless in providing exceptional healthcare services to our community with dignity, compassion and respect. Visit to learn more.

About Coastal Medical Transportation Systems

Founded in 2013, CMTS is a 24/7 emergency and non-emergency medical transportation company serving patients and healthcare institutions across New England. CMTS offers a variety of services, from basic life support (BLS) and paramedic advanced life support (ALS) ambulances, 9-1-1 emergency ambulance services, wheelchair and walk-on transportation to and from their desired destination or event, for both medical and non-medical appointments. Our team delivers clinically superior care and utilizes the latest technology. Through our Estella Health arm, we provide mobile integrated healthcare services to a variety of patient populations in the home setting.

In 2022, CMTS announced the acquisition of Transformative Healthcare's Massachusetts medical transportation arm, comprised of Fallon Ambulance Service and LifeLine Ambulance Service. This strategic acquisition made CMTS one of the largest ambulance networks in the state, by both geographic reach and number of patients served. To learn more, please visit .

