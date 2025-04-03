Tintri Named Overall Data Storage Company Of The Year In 2025 Data Breakthrough Awards Program

Tintri Recognized for its Innovation, Performance and Leadership in Delivering AI-Powered, Enterprise-Grade Solutions that Simplify Data Management and Maximize Operational Efficiency

CHATSWORTH, Calif., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri ®, a DDN® subsidiary, and leading provider of the world's only workload-aware, AI-powered data management solutions, announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Overall Data Storage Company of the Year" award in the 6th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage, and many more. The 6th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

"With virtualized workloads distributed across diverse applications and teams, achieving scalability, optimization and consistent performance often feels like an uphill battle for modern organizations," said Steve Johansson, managing director, Data Breakthrough. "Tintri's workload-aware data management solutions solve these challenges and take the guesswork out of managing workloads, making it the ideal choice for IT leaders looking to streamline operations and maintain peak performance in dynamic environments. We are pleased to award Tintri with the 'Overall Data Storage Company of the Year' award as they help their customers navigate the evolving challenges as data and application implementation becomes more distributed."

Recognized for its innovation, performance and leadership, Tintri delivers AI-powered, enterprise-grade solutions that simplify data management and maximize operational efficiency. Leveraging workload-aware technology, Tintri's portfolio provides granular visibility and control at the virtual machine level, eliminating the complexity of traditional storage systems. This capability streamlines operations, reduces administrative overhead and optimizes performance, ensuring that critical applications run smoothly without resource contention. With automated management, real-time analytics and seamless scalability, Tintri solutions help businesses improve efficiency, cut storage administrative costs by up to 89% and adapt to evolving demands – empowering IT teams to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure challenges.

"Tintri works tirelessly to support businesses in addressing some of the most pressing data management challenges, including efficient virtual workload handling and data optimization across hybrid environments," said Phil Trickovic, SVP, Tintri. "The Data Breakthrough recognition affirms our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower our customers to manage their infrastructure with confidence and agility."

About Tintri

Tintri, a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), delivers purpose-built solutions to store and manage virtual workloads in enterprise data centers. Thousands of customers have saved countless administrative hours using Tintri's innovative technologies. Explore the Tintri portfolio of solutions at .

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthroug organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, DataOps, data management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

©2025 All rights reserved. DDN and Tintri are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

