INVESTIGATION ALERT (NASDAQ: COCO): Dicello Levitt LLP Is Investigating Investor Claims Against The Vita Coco Company, Inc. And Encourages COCO Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

Investigation Details:

Vita Coco is an American beverage company and one of the largest coconut water brands. The Company's main product, Vita Coco, is packaged coconut water that is distributed through various channels in over 35 countries. Vita Coco also generates revenue by supplying private label coconut water to major retailers. DiCello Levitt is investigating whether Vita Coco made misrepresentations and/or failed to disclose material information regarding the Company's growth and operations.

On March 26, 2025, NINGI Research issued a short seller report titled,“Vita Coco – Structural Issues Amid Stalling Sales and Costco Contract Loss” (the“Report”). According to the Report,“Costco, Vita Coco's largest private label customer, will ultimately terminate its contract with the company,” resulting“in an estimated $90 million revenue shortfall for Vita Coco by the end of 2025 and position Costco as its strongest competitor.” The Report also claims that Vita Coco“is suffering from structural internal deficiencies,” including“supply chain mismanagement” that is affecting not only the Company's private-label business but also the retail business of its core branded products.

On this news, the price of Vita Coco common stock fell $3.90 per share, or 11%, to close at $31.55 per share on March 26, 2025, on unusually heavy volume.

