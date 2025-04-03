Proactive MD Grows National Value-Based Network With Strategic East Coast Acquistions

Healthcare innovator continues rapid scaling with East Coast expansion

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Proactive MD, one of the nation's leading value-based care companies, announced the acquisition of additional clinical sites in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. The addition of these sites continues the rapid expansion of the company's extensive network of primary care Health Centers, providing employers with greater access to Proactive MD's suite of value-based healthcare services.In addition to providing greater access to care for employers located in the Southeast, the new sites will also serve as strategic launchpads for the company's new value-based products, including diagnostics and pathology, expanded pharmacy services, radiology and imaging, and urgent care.“Our expansion across the East Cost provides gives employers in the region better options for world-class healthcare and innovative strategies for integrating additional value-based services into their health plan offerings,” said John Collier, Proactive MD's Founder and Chief Executive Officer.“Access to comprehensive, patient-centered care continues to be a challenge for many employers seeking to improve outcomes and contain costs in the face of year-over-year healthcare inflation.”In addition to expanding healthcare access with the new acquisitions, the company will also be launching plasma collection services at these sites. Plasma is a critical component for many cancer therapies and the development of new, life-saving treatments. As Proactive MD's plasma collection services expand nationally, it uses its partnership with pharmaceutical companies who rely on plasma and other blood products to negotiate lower drug prices for Proactive MD clients and patients through its Proactive RxTM program.This announcement follows Proactive MD's continued growth initiatives nationwide, including additions in Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, and Utah. Since initiating a dynamic growth strategy in 2021, Proactive MD has continuously broadened its offerings to include clinical diagnostics, pathology services, occupational health, virtual and urgent care, healthcare technology, pharmacy products, and an exclusive network of 340B pharmacy providers.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at .

