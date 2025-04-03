Charles Hoskinson, Cofounder Of Ethereum And Cardano, Invests In Stuff.Io And Book.Io To Disrupt Digital Media Ownership

From left to right: J.J. Siler, IOG Chief of Staff, Ben Illian, Co-Founder of io/Stuff, Joshua Stone, CEO of io/Stuff, and Charles Hoskinson at his Wyoming ranch.

Pioneering Blockchain Visionary Backs Decentralized Publishing and Media to Ensure Users Truly Own Their Digital Content

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move to reshape the future of digital media, Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Ethereum and Cardano, has announced a strategic investment - made through the Hoskinson Family Office, LLC (HFO)- in Stuff and Book , two cutting-edge platforms leading the charge in decentralized content ownership. This investment solidifies Hoskinson's vision of a world where digital books, media, and collectibles belong to the people who purchase them-not to corporations that can revoke access at will.For years, consumers have accepted a broken model in which digital purchases exist only as revocable licenses controlled by centralized platforms. If an eBook retailer shuts down or a streaming service changes its terms, users can lose access to content they believed they owned. Book and Stuff are rewriting the rules by leveraging blockchain technology to give people permanent, transferable ownership of their digital media.“Ownership is a fundamental right, yet in the digital world, we've allowed it to slip away,” said Charles Hoskinson.“When you buy a physical book, it's yours forever. You can lend it, resell it, or pass it down for generations. But with today's digital media, that's not the case. You're renting under the illusion of ownership. Stuff and Book are restoring digital property rights, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this movement.”A Revolution in Digital Publishing and BeyondBook has already made waves in the publishing industry, pioneering Decentralized Encrypted Assets (DEAs)-a breakthrough that ensures books exist permanently on-chain, accessible to owners without restriction.Meanwhile, Stuff is taking this vision beyond books, applying the same ownership principles to music, movies, music videos, podcasts, and other forms of digital media. By breaking free from restrictive digital rights management (DRM) systems, the platform empowers creators and consumers with verifiable, blockchain-backed ownership of their media.A Future Where Digital Ownership is Non-NegotiableHoskinson's investment will accelerate development, expand partnerships with major publishers and media companies, and push these platforms further into the mainstream. With the rise of AI-generated content and corporate control over digital libraries, the urgency to establish true digital ownership has never been greater.“This is about more than just books or music-it's about personal freedom in the digital age,” Hoskinson added.“Blockchain gives us the tools to build a future where people, not corporations, control their media. The fight for digital ownership is just beginning.”“This investment marks a pivotal moment for us,” said Joshua Stone, CEO of Book and Stuff.“The digital media revolution is accelerating, and as the landscape evolves at lightning speed, having the brightest minds in blockchain by our side is crucial. Charles is not only a visionary but a true pioneer, making him the perfect partner to help drive this movement forward.”As Web3 technologies continue to disrupt industries, Book and Stuff stand at the forefront of the movement to return power to consumers and creators, ensuring that creators are paid fairly and consumers own what they buy online is truly theirs-forever.Other prominent investors in Book and Stuff include American business mogul Mark Cuban, Ingram Content Group, the world's largest book distributor, and Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), the investment arm of Bertelsmann, a global leader in media, services, and education.For more information, visit Stuff and BookFor inquiries, please email ... or ...About Hoskinson Family Office, LLCHoskinson Family Office, LLC (HFO) manages investments and operations on behalf of the Hoskinson family, overseeing a diversified portfolio that includes ranching, healthcare, construction, and selective ventures in emerging sectors. Committed to responsible stewardship, HFO also supports philanthropic activities focused on ethical stewardship, sustainability, education, and community well-being.About io/BookSince its inception in 2022, Book-and its expansion into the broader media, Stuff-has pioneered digital content delivery on the blockchain. Book is the leading multichain Web3 marketplace for e-books and audiobooks, offering censorship-resistant, decentralized ownership of digital books and allowing users to buy, read and resell their titles. Stuff introduces Media Tokens that give users true ownership of digital content such as movies, music and podcasts. Both platforms ensure that creators are fairly compensated, maintain direct relationships with their audiences and have their art fully protected. Together, they leverage proprietary decentralized, encrypted technology to redefine how digital media is experienced-setting new global standards for ownership, access and engagement in the digital age.

