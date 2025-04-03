HKPC Achieves Remarkable Accomplishments At Hannover Messe 2025 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

As the only public organisation representing Hong Kong with exhibits at the event, HKPC set up a pavilion at Hannover Messe 2025 for the first time, showcasing the impressive achievements of Hong Kong's technological applications and engaging in in-depth exchanges with the international business community.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.