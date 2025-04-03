MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Avantor Recognized with Two Prestigious Awards at Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards 2025

SINGAPORE, Mar 31, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Avantor Inc., a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies industries, was recognized with two prestigious awards at the recent Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards (ABEA) 2025 . The recognition underscores Avantor's commitment to providing high-quality biopharma manufacturing solutions, addressing logistics challenges and optimizing supply chain.

Specifically, Avantor was recognized for the ABEA:



Best Bioprocessing Supplier Award: Single Use Systems Best Bioprocessing Supplier Award: Chromatography

Single-use solutions enhance flexibility and speed in biopharma manufacturing. As the only open-architecture provider, Avantor offers end-to-end design, manufacturing, and logistics support worldwide. With a diverse portfolio of chromatography resins and advanced production technologies, these solutions enable the rapid and scalable delivery of high-quality therapies.

Narayana Rao Rapolu, VP & GM, BPS AMEA, Avantor said,“We are honored by these two awards recognizing Avantor and our team's contributions to advancing biomanufacturing. As biologics grow more complex, Avantor remains dedicated to providing innovative chromatography and single-use solutions that enhance flexibility, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness globally. Additionally, by leveraging our wide range of chromatography resins, process chemicals, and reagents, our application scientists, and customer support centers are able to provide total solutions that improve process efficiency."

Rajesh Bhagwat, Director, Strategy & Marketing, BPS AMEA, Avantor said,“Avantor's expertise in delivering customized, scalable solutions drives innovation in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Our advanced chromatography resins, including PROchievA and T® Bakerbond®, provide unique selectivity for next-generation therapies across the Asia-Pacific region. This award reinforces our commitment to supporting customers at every stage, from small-scale development to large-scale production.”







Rajesh Bhagwat, Director, Strategy & Marketing, BPS AMEA, Avantor, receiving the Best Bioprocessing Supplier Award - Chromatography at ABEA 2025



Stephanie Chan, Head of Biopharma, SEA, Avantor, receiving the Best Bioprocessing Supplier Award - Single Use Systems at ABEA 2025

The Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards (ABEA) recognizes exceptional Asian bioprocessing, biologistic, clinical trials and aseptic fill and finish experts, organizations and technologies. It celebrates outstanding achievements and innovations in the bioprocessing industry across the Asia Pacific region. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts, and winners are selected based on their contributions to the advancement of the bioprocessing industry.

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences and find us on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) and Facebook .

