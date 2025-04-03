Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Water Game Activity (CLR-300)

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a great water game activity for outdoor picnics, parties, or any time," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the WATER FIL. My design would offer a level of silliness and fun for those playing and watching."

The invention provides a new water game to play with friends and family. In doing so, it enhances fun and entertainment. It also could spark friendly competition and laughter, and it offers an alternative to traditional water activities and games. The invention features a unique design that is easy to play so it is ideal for children, teens and adults. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLR-300, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

