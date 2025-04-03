Fingerpaint Group Boosts Market Access Capabilities With Acquisition Of Blackpoint Consulting Group

The acquisition enhances Fingerpaint Group's comprehensive Market Access Center of Excellence

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint Group is proud to announce the acquisition of BlackPoint Consulting Group , a highly specialized New York City–based advisory firm servicing healthcare and life sciences companies. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

In 2020, Fingerpaint Group partnered with the San Francisco–based private equity firm Knox Lane to accelerate its trajectory through organic growth and strategic partnerships. Since then, Fingerpaint Group has experienced exponential growth in its roster of capabilities, customers, and talent.

"This acquisition significantly enhances Fingerpaint Group's Market Access Center of Excellence (CoE) and underscores our unwavering commitment to providing best-in-class solutions for the pharma industry," said Bill McEllen, Global President of Fingerpaint Group. "Adding BlackPoint expands Fingerpaint Group's existing offerings, Fingerpaint Market Access and The MYND Group, and creates a comprehensive suite of capabilities that addresses the full spectrum of access and patient support challenges life science companies typically face."

BlackPoint Consulting Group has a combined 30+ years of leadership experience and works with more than half of the top 10 global pharma companies. With a strong foundation in management consulting, commercial compliance, and operational excellence, BlackPoint brings strategic expertise to Fingerpaint Group's already robust portfolio of solutions.

"Since 2020, Fingerpaint Group has been developing a market-leading suite of capabilities, and we are thrilled to now be a part of it," said John Richardson, Principal and Co-founder of BlackPoint Consulting Group. "Joining Fingerpaint Group will also provide us with the opportunity to offer our clients access to top-tier experts across other critical areas of the commercialization process, including Fingerpaint Marketing, Fingerpaint Medical, and Fingerpaint Branding."

Fingerpaint Group's Market Access CoE offers extensive, end-to-end expertise throughout the product life cycle. With the addition of BlackPoint, this new powerhouse is well-equipped to optimize internal operations; assess market access landscapes; develop strategic pricing, contracting, marketing, and patient support initiatives; and execute comprehensive tactical and operational plans. It also enhances promotional and educational efforts with creative, compelling resources to drive engagement and impact.

Fairmount Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to BlackPoint Consulting Group, while McDermott Will & Emery provided legal representation.

About Fingerpaint Group

Fingerpaint Group, a top 20 healthcare marketing agency, is a vibrant palette of people and expertise spanning the complete spectrum of life science solutions. Where others see limits, we see opportunity for originality. We craft with courage and purpose, pairing imagination with innovation and blending skills that transcend barriers and silos. We achieve success by painting with richer hues of genuine partnership, unlocking the greatness of brands and transforming them into enduring masterpieces. Visit us at

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm composed of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions, and business development. For more information, please visit

