Bridging Divides, Michael Hershman And Richard Esposito Explore Journalism's Role In Democracy On Latest Episode Of Building Bridges: That Which Unites Us

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Bridges: That Which Unites Us today launched its most recent episode, featuring host Michae l Hershman, CEO of Soloviev Group and guest Richard Esposito , an award-winning journalist, author, and communications strategist. In a thought-provoking conversation, the two experts delve into the evolving landscape of journalism, the impact of media on democracy, and the challenges of fostering dialogue in a divided society. Listeners can tune in to Building Bridges: That Which Unites Us on buildingbridges .

"The business has changed so dramatically," noted Hershman. "Time is dead, and distance is moot. Anything can happen at any time and suddenly become news."

"The pace is a real challenge," said Esposito. "There is also a divisiveness in our society, where all sides are in silos, and they're almost talking to themselves. How do you bridge both sides and get a story or message out that, even if somebody might disagree, they're there to listen? The storytelling challenge right now is how to break out of those silos."

Chief Executive Officer of RoundHouse Strategies, Esposito has served in both the public and private sectors in various roles, including NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Public Information, Senior Investigative Reporter at ABC News, and Senior Executive Producer of the Investigative Unit at NBC News. Among his many accomplishments, Esposito is a five-time Emmy Award winner, a Peabody recipient, and a shared Pulitzer Prize winner. His latest book, The Man Who Told the Truth, debuted on The New York Times Bestseller List and explores the life and career of celebrated New York columnist Jimmy Breslin.

Turning to civil debate in the current atmosphere, Esposito commented, "There was a time there would be a William Buckley on the right, a Jimmy Breslin in the middle, and a Murray Kempton on the left. Afterward, they would talk to each other, they were friendly to each other, and they respected each other's point of view. I see no reason we won't go back there, I see this as a moment in time and I hope we survive it, but I believe we can."

Produced by WABC Radio, Building Bridges: That Which Unites Us explores topics that connect New Yorkers and the City to the rest of the country, with a focus on finding common ground through meaningful conversation.

Each episode brings listeners into the heart of Manhattan, where Michael engages in citizen on the street interviews to capture the authentic voices and thoughts of everyday New Yorkers. These candid comments fuel deeper discussions with guest experts, as Michael applies the discussion to national conversations about culture, democracy, and unity.

About Michael Hershman

Michael Hershman is the CEO of Soloviev Group, a diversified real estate development firm based in New York City, dedicated to community-focused verticals, including hospitality, residential and commercial development, agriculture, energy, logistics and philanthropy. He is a global leader in corporate governance and compliance, mergers and acquisitions strategies and securities issues. Founder of the consulting firm the Fairfax Group, Michael has more than 30 years of experience advising companies both domestic and international, including Soloviev Building Company, General Electric, Walmart, and Siemens.

About WABC Radio

WABC Radio is an award-winning commercial radio station licensed to New York City, New York, serving the greater metropolitan area. It is owned by Red Apple Media, a subsidiary of Red Apple Group. WABC features some of the biggest names in New York radio, including Sid Rosenberg's Sid & Friends In The Morning. In addition, the station serves as the flagship for the Red Apple Audio Networks, which syndicates WABC Radio programs such as, The Cats Roundtable with John Catsimatidis, Roger Stone, Larry Kudlow, Greg Kelly, and Rita Cosby. The music division of the Red Apple Audio Networks syndicates Sundays with Sinatra with Joe Piscopo, Cousin Brucie's Rock & Roll Party, Tony Orlando, and more. One of the country's oldest radio stations, WABC began broadcasting in 1921, originally as WJZ in Newark, New Jersey. For more information, visit wabcradio.

