Fedtech Opens Boston Hub, Fueling New England's Deep Tech Innovation Ecosystem

BOSTON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FedTech , a premier venture accelerator dedicated to deep tech commercialization, has announced the opening of its new office in Boston, Massachusetts. This milestone reflects FedTech's ambitious expansion strategy and unwavering commitment to fostering innovation within the dynamic New England ecosystem. The new office at 50 Milk Street, an extension of the firm's Washington, D.C. headquarters, will serve as a hub for deepening engagement among regional stakeholders, including research institutions, state and local governments, corporations, and venture capital. The Boston Hub will also serve as a central point for fostering a vibrant team culture and fueling regional expansion.

"We are thrilled to establish a strong presence in Boston and across the region," said Ben Solomon, CEO of FedTech. "This new office embodies our commitment to the region's thriving innovation ecosystem and delivering cutting-edge technologies to their highest impact applications."

This announcement follows the success of FedTech's first MA-based program, the Massachusetts Climatetech Studio , launched in partnership with the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) last year. Now entering its second cycle, the startup studio accelerates the commercialization of emerging technologies and the creation of impactful new climatetech ventures by pairing intellectual property from universities and research institutions with dedicated entrepreneurs-transforming innovations into viable, investment-ready solutions.

"This marks an exciting chapter for FedTech and our growing Massachusetts team," said Hadas Webb, Director of Climate & Energy and head of the new Boston Hub. "Massachusetts has long been a beacon of innovation, a legacy now embedded in initiatives such as the recently enacted Mass Leads Act and the MassCEC Climatetech Strategy . With the support of our dedicated partners and talented team, we're proud to join this dynamic community and are committed to driving progress by inspiring innovation, fostering collaboration, and fueling sustainable growth across the region."

"MassCEC is excited to see FedTech deepen its roots in Massachusetts with the opening of its Boston office. This expansion reflects the state's leadership in climatetech innovation and underscores the success of our partnership in the Massachusetts Climatetech Studio," said Dr. Jennifer Le Blond, Managing Director of Emerging Climatetech at MassCEC. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with FedTech, and welcoming them into the Massachusetts ecosystem, to accelerate climate solutions, drive economic growth, and advance the clean energy transition."

FedTech designs and executes deep tech commercialization training programs for government and corporate organizations. FedTech creates and accelerates first-of-their-kind technology ventures in some of the fastest-growing sectors, including AI, biotech, energy, and aerospace. The launch of the Boston office is part of FedTech's broader strategic plan to expand into leading global innovation hubs.

About FedTech

Founded in 2015, FedTech is a leading venture firm and innovation consultancy dedicated to accelerating breakthrough technologies at the intersection of government, academia, and the private sector. Through targeted accelerator programs, expert training, and high-impact events, FedTech empowers entrepreneurs and innovators to commercialize emerging technologies and create scalable solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.

