Liberty Safe Thanks Customers For Supporting American Jobs

"While the new tariffs are intended to encourage companies to manufacture in the USA, we are proud to say that building safes in the USA has always been the primary focus at Liberty," said Dave Foley, CEO at Liberty Safe. "And we'd like to recognize the customers that support us with a special limited-time offer that will be applied across our safe line up and can be used in addition to our other offers."

Liberty Safe produces more safes in the USA than any other safe manufacturer, employing hundreds of American workers and using millions of pounds of USA-made steel. While most safe companies import their products, Liberty remains committed to domestic production.

"Our goal is simple," Foley added. "We strive to keep and grow our production in the United States while delivering unmatched value to our customers. That means better quality, better service, and peace of mind that your purchase supports American workers and communities while you secure that which you value most."

To show appreciation for their customers, Liberty Safe is providing a limited-time offer. By using the code MADEINUSA during checkout at libertysafe, customers can take advantage of an additional 5% discount on their full lineup of safes - on top of current sales and promotions. For example, when combined with Liberty's current Tax Season Sale, that's up to 15% off.

Liberty Safe encourages shoppers to visit to take advantage of these limited-time added savings.

About Liberty Safe

Liberty Safe is the leading manufacturer of safes in the United States, offering a wide range of products renowned for their security, quality, and reliability. They offer home safes, gun safes, and vault doors, engineered to fit a variety of needs and protect what you value most. Liberty Safe employs expert American craftsmen in their Payson, Utah facility, and they support hundreds of independent Liberty Safe dealers throughout the USA. For more information, visit .

