Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky Restore Power To More Than 31,000 Customers Impacted By High Winds, Severe Storms

Crews are repairing damage while assessments of the extent of the damage are ongoing. Duke Energy will provide estimated times of restoration once damage assessments are complete.

"Our teams made significant progress overnight, repairing broken poles and downed power lines, and we're bringing in line crews from sister utilities and other states in the Duke Energy service territory to assist," said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky. "We're focused on restoring service quickly and safely, and we appreciate our customers' patience as we respond."

Power restoration process

During power restoration, the company's top priority is to repair large power lines and other infrastructure that will return power to the greatest number of customers as safely, quickly and efficiently as possible. Crews then can work on repairs affecting individual neighborhoods and homes. Click here for information on how Duke Energy restores power.

How to report power outages

Customers who experience a power outage can report using any of the following methods:



Visit duke-energy on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Use the Duke Energy mobile app (download the Duke Energy App on your smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play).

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply). Call Duke Energy's automated outage reporting system at 1.800.343.3525.

Customers can receive text, phone or email alerts with power outage updates. Learn how to sign up at outage alerts . Customers can stay informed by texting REG to 57801.

Important safety tips

Duke Energy urges customers to avoid all downed power lines and assume they are energized. Downed lines should be reported to 1.800.343.3525.

If a power line falls across a vehicle that you're in, stay in the vehicle. If you MUST get out of the vehicle due to an immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the vehicle and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the vehicle when your feet touch the ground. More tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety .

Scam alert

Customers should stay alert and protect their personal information, as scams are more common after storms. Duke Energy will never threaten disconnection, ask for payment details over the phone or request a prepaid credit card. For more tips, visit duke-energy/scam .

