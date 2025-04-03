Canal Road Group Secures $250 Million Credit Facility From Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp For Private Corporate Lending Strategy

MIAMI, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canal Road Group, LLC (CRG) has secured a new $250 million credit facility agented by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC). The facility will be used to employ back leverage on CRG's private credit portfolio and complements a similar $250 million facility secured from Wells Fargo in Fall 2024. The additional financing capabilities put the firm's investment capacity at $1.5 billion supporting CRG's private corporate lending strategy which predominantly targets 1st Lien and unitranche corporate loans for companies with EBITDA of $50 million or more in North America sourced largely from sponsors.

Canal Road Group commented, "We appreciate the confidence and support from SMBC and look forward to growing what we expect will be a long and mutually beneficial relationship. This facility provides additional capacity that allows CRG to continue its pursuit to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

ABOUT CANAL ROAD GROUP

Canal Road Group is an alternative asset manager specializing in originating, underwriting, and managing portfolios of senior secured corporate debt investments.

Canal Road Group's founders Don Young and Mike Damaso previously led CBAM Partners ("CBAM"), a $15 billion credit platform founded in 2016 and sold to Carlyle in Spring 2022. Mr. Young and Mr. Damaso are joined at Canal Road by a team of 14 CBAM alums. The firm is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

SOURCE Canal Road Group

