Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Martial Arts Weapon For Self-Defense (CLT-872)
PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a self-defense weapon to thwart off attackers," said an inventor, from Conover, N.C., "so I invented the INTERPRETER. My design would disable the attacker, allowing the user to flee and reach safety."
The invention provides a new type of martial arts weapon that could be used for self defense. In doing so, it offers a more durable alternative to nightsticks, nunchuks, and other such weapons. As a result, it helps protect against an assailant, and it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for a wide range of individuals, including fitness enthusiasts who walk or jog for exercise, as well as everyday individuals, particularly women, mail carriers, deliverymen, police/public safety officers, security guards, college students, utility workers, and travelers. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLT-872, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment