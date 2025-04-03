Safetrust’S Iot Neural Sensor Wins Top Honor In Access Control At 2025 SIA New Product Showcase (NPS) Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safetrust has been named the 2025 winner of the Access Control Software, Hardware, Devices & Peripherals – Wired category at the SIA New Products and Solutions (NPS) Awards for its IoT Neural Sensor . Safetrust was honored during an award ceremony on April 2 at the Bridge Stage on the ISC West show floor.

Presented in partnership with ISC West, the NPS Awards are the Security Industry Association (SIA ) flagship program, recognizing the year's most innovative security products, services, and solutions. Safetrust's winning product, the IoT Neural Sensor, will be on display through Friday, April 4, in Booth #25075 on the ISC West show floor, adjacent to the Bridge Stage (Booth #25059), and in the Safetrust Booth #L6.

The award-winning Safetrust IoT Neural Sensor redefines what's possible at the edge of access control. Engineered to be more than just a reader, the Neural Sensor sees, hears, thinks, and acts - processing data locally for real-time decision-making and actionable insights. Built with robust, post-quantum-ready security, it supports full credential flexibility-including mobile, legacy, FIDO2, PIV, and MIFARE DUOX®, while also serving as a secure controller at the door. With integrated radar and LiDAR, an optional 12MP camera, and support for OSDP Secure Channel, the device detects tailgating, self-monitors, and receives over-the-air updates, eliminating the need for truck rolls - delivering intelligence, scalability, and future-ready infrastructure in one compact device.

"Receiving the SIA NPS Award is a tremendous honor and a strong validation of our vision to modernize physical access control through edge intelligence," said Jason Hart, CEO of Safetrust. "This recognition reinforces our mission to provide our customers and partners with secure, adaptive, and forward-looking solutions that reduce cost and complexity."

“This year's SIA NPS program has had another fantastic year with amazing new products and solutions presented to our judging panels,” said Christine Bergeron, chair of the SIA NPS Awards Committee and senior director of global physical security technology at Visa.“Thank you to our expert judges and committee members for your dedication to the program and lending your expertise and valuable time to contribute to a successful 2025 SIA NPS program.”

“The SIA NPS Awards are a renowned global platform for highlighting new offerings each year, and earning recognition is an impressive accomplishment,” said Elisa Mula, vice chair of the SIA NPS Awards Committee and founder and protection management specialist at EM Designs.“SIA applauds this year's winners, who impressed our judges after an extensive process of tech demonstrations and panel-driven judging.”

“SIA congratulates the winners of the 2025 SIA NPS Awards,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson.“Each year, NPS presents the most cutting-edge products available on the market today, and our judges' dedication, support and thorough consideration are invaluable in maintaining it as the most trusted awards program for launching new security technology solutions.”

Since its inception in 1979, SIA NPS has been the security industry's premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2025, following significant deliberations, the 38 judges presented awards for technologies covering 33 product and service categories.

View the full list of awardees here.

About Safetrust

Safetrust delivers scalable, post-quantum-ready security through a fully managed identity ecosystem. Trusted by the world's largest organizations, Safetrust enables secure access to physical and logical systems, including doors, elevators, turnstiles, and computers. By leveraging existing infrastructure, Safetrust eliminates the need for costly hardware upgrades while enabling centralized device management and mobile credential adoption. Its neural sensor-enabled readers analyze behavior, detect anomalies, and deliver real-time safety insights-enhancing both security and operational efficiency. For more information, visit .

