King Meets Germany's CDU Party Leader

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, in Berlin on Thursday, met with Friedrich Merz, federal chairman of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) party, who is the candidate to be the next chancellor of Germany.

His Majesty expressed Jordan's keenness to continue strengthening ties with Germany and expand cooperation across various fields, according to a Royal Court statement.

Discussions also touched on issues of mutual concern, as well as regional developments, the statement said.