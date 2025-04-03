Jerusalem's Royal Committee Condemns Israel's Provocations At Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs on Thursday condemned Israel's ongoing provocative incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, citing Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's recent incursion as a blatant breach of the site's legal and historical status quo, according to Secretary-General Abdullah Kanaan.

Kanaan warned that Israel's actions, occurring at a particularly sensitive time, aim to impose a new reality that contradicts international legitimacy and threatens the status of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Reiterating Jordan's historic role in protecting Jerusalem's religious sites, he stressed that the Hashemite Custodianship serves as a "crucial safeguard" against ongoing violations and remains a cornerstone in preserving Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif's Islamic identity while resisting attempts to Judaise it.

“Jerusalem will remain an Arab and Islamic city, regardless of Israeli attempts to alter its character or impose false narratives,” Kanaan said.

He cautioned that Israel's aggressive policies would only fuel public outrage, deepen its international isolation and face categorical rejection from Arab and Muslim nations, as well as international supporters of justice.

Kanaan also reiterated his absolute rejection of Israeli settlement activities in Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, citing UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions and rulings by the International Court of Justice that mark such settlements as illegal violations of international law.

He called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibility by taking concrete action to stop Israel's violations at Al Aqsa Mosque.

He also stressed the need to uphold UNESCO resolutions affirming that both Al Aqsa Mosque and the Western Wall are exclusive Islamic properties.

“Protecting Jerusalem and its holy sites is a collective responsibility,” he warned, adding that failure to do so could have serious consequences for global security and stability.

Kanaan also condemned Israel's recent approval of a settlement road project near Jerusalem, which includes a tunnel for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

He warned that the project would accelerate Israeli expansion in the E1 Zone in the occupied East Jerusalem and further entrench illegal settlement construction.

He also denounced the recent arson attack on the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Jerusalem, describing it as part of Israel's ongoing incitement against international organisations providing services to Palestinian refugees.