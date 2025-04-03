Jordan, Germany Sign Mou To Boost Inclusive Education For Students With Disabilities

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Education and Germany's Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in inclusive education for students with disabilities.

The agreement was finalised during the Third Global Disability Summit currently being held in Berlin, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of Education Azmi Mahafzah said the MoU reflects "our shared commitment to empowering children with disabilities with their right to equal education," noting that the summit marks "a new step towards achieving inclusive education for all."

Mahafzah said that the cooperation aligns with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Sustainable Development Goals, with the aim of eliminating barriers that prevent children with disabilities from accessing inclusive educational environments, thus providing them with equal opportunities for growth and learning.

He added that the agreement builds upon a May 2024 debt swap arrangement, which allocated 5 million euros to support inclusive education initiatives in Jordan. The funding is expected to enhance the educational environment and facilitate the effective integration of students with disabilities.

This initiative is in line with Jordan's Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Inclusive Education Strategy 2020-2030, reinforcing the country's commitment to achieving comprehensive and sustainable education for all, Mahafzah noted.

The minister added that the partnership's objectives include integrating students with disabilities into public schools and promoting gender equality, with a particular focus on supporting girls with disabilities in realising their educational and professional aspirations.

The initiative will focus on developing schools to accommodate students with a wide range of disabilities, sensory, physical, intellectual, and psychosocial, ensuring a comfortable and stimulating educational environment for all learners, he said.

Mahafzah pointed out that implementation will be carried out in partnership with the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Ministry of Education, with additional support from the German Development Bank (KfW).

The minister said that the initiative is expected to benefit children with disabilities between the ages of 5 and 18, fostering an inclusive learning environment.

Practical steps will be determined through a field assessment involving schools, teachers, students, and parents to ensure that the needs of students are met and the best possible outcomes are achieved, Mahafzah noted.

The minister stressed that education is pivotal to sustainable development, stressing that no educational system can be truly inclusive and equitable without providing equal opportunities for all children, regardless of their abilities or disabilities.

He expressed gratitude for the support of this initiative and looked forward to continued cooperation to achieve its ambitious goals.

The Third Global Disability Summit is being jointly organised by the Jordanian and German governments and the International Disability Alliance.