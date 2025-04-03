Nasser Medical Complex Delegation Visits Jordanian Field Hospital In Southern Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A delegation from Nasser Medical Complex, the second largest healthcare facility in the Gaza Strip, on Thursday visited the Jordanian field hospital in southern Gaza.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the hospital's medical and therapeutic services, aimed to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Gaza people due to Israeli war and the resumption of military operations in various areas of the Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The delegation was also updated on the efforts of the Royal "Restoring Hope" initiative to install prosthetic limbs for amputees in the Gaza Strip.

Since the initiative's launch during the war, a total of 408 upper and lower prosthetic limbs were installed, which has contributed to restoring hope to Gazan amputees, including their families and children in the Palestinian strip.

The delegates also praised the Kingdom's efforts under His Majesty King Abdullah's leadership in supporting the Palestinian people and defending their just cause.

Praising the hospital's "important" role in supporting Gaza's health sector, they referred to the presence of Jordanian field hospitals in Palestine, which contributed to boosting medical capabilities in support of the Palestinian people.

Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the Strip's north, which was established in 2009 following the war in 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli war of aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7, 2023.

Besides the field hospitals in Gaza, the JAF established the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus in late November 2023. It has conducted over 900 surgeries and has received more than 83,000 patients ever since.