Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ricardo Martinelli's Private Plane Is Heading To Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago -

Ricardo Martinelli's Private Plane Is Heading To Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago -


2025-04-03 02:09:57
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Nicaragua continues to block Martinelli's entry into its territory, and authorities activate a Plan B. Panamanian authorities are seeking a third country. The extension of the safe-conduct permit that allows the former president to leave the country, expires this Thursday.

The private plane of the former President of Panama, Ricardo Martinelli, departed this afternoon from Marcos A Airport Gelabert in Panama City to Miami, USA. On board were several deputies from the bench of Realizing Goals (RM), collective chaired by Martinelli. It was unofficially learned that they are heading to the Mar-A-Lago complex, the private residence of US President Donald Trump, where a meeting will be held tonight.

MENAFN03042025000218011062ID1109387905

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search