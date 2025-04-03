Ricardo Martinelli's Private Plane Is Heading To Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Nicaragua continues to block Martinelli's entry into its territory, and authorities activate a Plan B. Panamanian authorities are seeking a third country. The extension of the safe-conduct permit that allows the former president to leave the country, expires this Thursday.

The private plane of the former President of Panama, Ricardo Martinelli, departed this afternoon from Marcos A Airport Gelabert in Panama City to Miami, USA. On board were several deputies from the bench of Realizing Goals (RM), collective chaired by Martinelli. It was unofficially learned that they are heading to the Mar-A-Lago complex, the private residence of US President Donald Trump, where a meeting will be held tonight.