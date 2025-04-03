EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Warburg Research GmbH increases target price for Eleving Group's shares

Eleving Group announces that Warburg Research GmbH released an updated independent research report on March 31, 2025, revising its financial model and increasing the target share price to EUR 2.60.



Following a strong performance in 2024 and a successful bond placement, Warburg Research GmbH has updated its financial model for Eleving Group.



The research company recognized Eleving Group's notable portfolio growth, with significant gains across all business segments. Warburg highlighted that the Group's net interest income grew substantially, while impairment expenses remained under control, reflecting solid loan quality. With a strong return on equity (RoE) of 32.4% and recent debt funding, the Group is strategically positioned for ongoing growth, consistently achieving results that align with its objectives.



Warburg Research GmbH has reiterated its "Buy" rating and raised the price target to EUR 2.60 .



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the Group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 53% of the group's loan portfolio is located in Europe, 34% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world.



The Group's historical customer base surpasses 1.4 mln customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued exceeds EUR 2.0 bln. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2790 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies published by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2024' research by Financial Times and Statista.



Edgars Rauza, Investor Relations Manager

Email:



The report is prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares. Investors are advised to make their own investment decisions based on individual circumstances or consult with financial advisors.



