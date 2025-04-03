PUMA Appoints Arthur Hoeld As CEO And Matthias Bäumer As Chief Commercial Officer

EQS-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Personnel

PUMA appoints Arthur Hoeld as CEO and Matthias Bäumer as Chief Commercial Officer

03.04.2025 / 16:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE PUMA appoints Arthur Hoeld as CEO and Matthias Bäumer as Chief Commercial Officer Herzogenaurach, 3 April 2025 – The Supervisory Board of PUMA SE has appointed Arthur Hoeld as Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of PUMA SE, effective July 1, 2025. Arne Freundt, CEO of PUMA SE, and the Supervisory Board have mutually agreed that Arne will step down as CEO on April 11, 2025, due to differing views on strategy execution and will leave the company after 14 years in various leading positions. Matthias Bäumer, Vice President of PUMA's Business Unit Teamsport, has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of PUMA SE, effective April 1, 2025. From April 12 until July 1, 2025, the Management Board will consist of Maria Valdes (Chief Product Officer), Markus Neubrand (Chief Financial Officer) and Matthias Bäumer (Chief Commercial Officer). They have the full trust of the Supervisory Board to lead the company together in this transition phase. Arthur Hoeld (55) was Executive Board member of Adidas responsible for Global Sales until October 2024. A true sports fanatic, ex-handball player and Track & Field athlete, he joined Adidas in 1998 and held various leadership positions within the sports company, including roles in marketing, brand strategy and management leadership of the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions. Arthur also successfully transformed the Adidas'“Originals” division to generate more than 7 billion Euros in sales. “I am incredibly excited to join the PUMA family as their new CEO. PUMA is one of the most authentic brands in our industry with an incredibly strong legacy. Their products worn by the best athletes created unforgettable moments. Sports authenticity and an exciting brand proposition will be our key focus in the future,” said Arthur Hoeld. Héloïse Temple-Boyer, Chair of the Supervisory Board of PUMA SE, said:“We are pleased to appoint Arthur Hoeld, a sports industry expert with a proven track-record and strong commercial expertise built over the last 26 years, as the new CEO of PUMA. We are convinced that thanks to his strategic vision and focus on Product and Brand, Arthur will lead PUMA into a new chapter of strength and growth. I would also like to thank Arne Freundt on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board for all of his achievements at PUMA and commitment and dedication over 14 years. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors.” Arne Freundt said:“It was a privilege to lead this amazing company with its iconic brand and great employees and I am proud of the achievements reached together. I am confident in PUMA's future prospects and will cheer for the best team in the industry moving forward. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board and all employees for their trust and support over the past years.” In his new role of PUMA's Chief Commercial Officer, Matthias Bäumer (59) will oversee the company's sales subsidiaries, its global Direct-to-Consumer and Go-To Market organizations. Matthias has been with PUMA since 2007 and most recently worked as the Vice President of PUMA's fastest growing Global Business Unit Teamsport. Until 2020, he was General Manager of Central Europe, PUMA's important home market. His successor as Vice President Teamsport will be announced shortly. “We are pleased to announce Matthias as a new member of PUMA's Management Board,” said Héloïse Temple-Boyer.“Given his mature leadership experience and his deeply anchored sports industry knowledge, we are totally convinced that he will accelerate PUMA's growth momentum to strengthen its global business.” “I am deeply honored to help driving PUMA's next chapter of sustainable growth,” said Matthias Bäumer.“I am also incredibly excited to embark with the amazing PUMA family I have known so well for almost two decades on new initiatives that will further accelerate our momentum.” As of July 1, 2025, PUMA's Management Board will consist of Arthur Hoeld (CEO), Markus Neubrand (Chief Financial Officer), Maria Valdes (Chief Product Officer), and Matthias Bäumer (Chief Commercial Officer). Media Relations: Kerstin Neuber, Corporate Communications, ... Investor Relations: Gottfried Hoppe, Investor Relations, ... PUMA PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

03.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: PUMA SE PUMA WAY 1 91074 Herzogenaurach Germany Phone: +49 9132 81 0 Fax: +49 9132 81 42375 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0006969603 WKN: 696960 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2111496

End of News EQS News Service