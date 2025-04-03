EQS-News: E.I. Sturdza Strategic Management Limited / Key word(s): Funds/Miscellaneous

Eric Sturdza Asset Management SA secures Swiss asset management licence

03.04.2025 / 16:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE Eric Sturdza Asset Management SA secures Swiss asset management licence Geneva, 3 April 2025 – Eric Sturdza Asset Management SA (“ESAM”) has been granted an asset management licence from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (“FINMA”), and been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland as a UCITS Investment Manager. As a result, ESAM will assume the role of Investment Manager for E.I. Sturdza Funds plc, effective 2nd April 2025. This milestone reinforces the firm's commitment to delivering tailored, cost-effective investment solutions for clients, including funds and mandates. As an active asset manager specializing in high-conviction portfolios, ESAM continues to expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of sophisticated investors. The firm is led by Andreas Söderholm (CEO), Eric Vanraes (CIO), and Jérôme Papailhau (COO) and remains a core part of the Eric Sturdza Group, with partner offices in Luxembourg and Guernsey. Over the past decade, the asset management arm of the Eric Sturdza Group has expanded its AI, quant and fundamental investing capabilities and developed its range of investment solutions for institutional and High Net Worth clients. It has also developed a UCITS fund range designed to deliver best-in-class strategies with a focus on alpha generation. ESAM's team of experienced portfolio managers brings deep regional and sectoral expertise, with extensive, compelling track records, in several cases dating back decades. The firm's fund offerings include European and US equities across large, mid, small cap segments, US long-short, Japanese equities, Asian and Vietnamese equities, and a flexible allocation fund designed for High Net Worth Individuals. “Our success keeps building on the phenomenal skills and active management experience behind our investment strategies,” said Mr Söderholm .“We have some outstanding talent within our business, and have partnered with exceptional portfolio managers. This licence offers us even more flexibility in how we offer all this expertise to best suit our clients' needs.” -ends- About Eric Sturdza Asset Management (ESAM) Eric Sturdza Asset Management (ESAM) is a Swiss-based, high-conviction investment manager offering a global range of actively managed strategies for institutional and high-net-worth clients. Its UCITS funds and bespoke mandates are managed by experienced portfolio managers with extensive track records and global expertise. ESAM is part of the Geneva-based Eric Sturdza Group SA, which encompasses a private bank, a family office, and a wealth management firm. Headquartered in Geneva, ESAM also has partner offices in Guernsey and Luxembourg. For more information, please visit . Disclaimer This document is issued Eric Sturdza Asset Management S.A. (“ESAM”), the investment manager of E.I. Sturdza Funds plc (the“Fund”) which is regulated by the FINMA and registered under Company Number CHE-452.326.623. ESAM's registered office address is 65 Rue du Rhône CH-1204 Geneva, Switzerland. ESAM is part of the Eric Sturdza Group. The information contained herein is estimated, unaudited and may be subject to change. This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or otherwise apply for shares in the Fund and any of the sub-funds, nor does it constitute investment, legal or tax advice. The information contained in this document reflects the opinion of ESAM and may change without notice.

03.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: E.I. Sturdza Strategic Management Limited 3rd Floor, Maison Trinity, Rue du Pre GY1 1LT St Peter Port Guernsey (Kanalinsel) Phone: +44 1481 722 322 Fax: +44 1481 710 884 E-mail: ... Internet: EQS News ID: 2111528

End of News EQS News Service