Aurubis AG: “Our Metals Are Indispensable”: Aurubis Underscores Its Crucial Role At Annual General Meeting

“Our metals are indispensable”: Aurubis underscores its crucial role at Annual General Meeting

CEO Dr. Toralf Haag emphasized Aurubis' central importance:“Our metals safeguard growth and progress in Europe”

Strategy in full implementation: over 60 % of the € 1.7 billion earmarked for growth projects already invested Annual General Meeting participants pass resolution for roughly 7 % higher dividend of € 1.50 per share; all agenda items approved Hamburg, April 3, 2025 - At today's Annual General Meeting, Aurubis AG, a leading global supplier of non-ferrous metals and the largest copper recycler in the world, highlighted its strategic importance for the European economy and security. In his speech, CEO Dr. Toralf Haag emphasized:“Aurubis' metals are central components in future technologies - they are the key to the energy and mobility shift. Every smartphone, laptop and AI data center uses a number of our metals. Our products promote growth and progress and significantly contribute to Europe's independence and stability.” The company is consistently realizing the investment projects in its Metals for Progress: Driving Sustainable Growth strategy. Over 60 % of the approved investments totaling € 1.7 billion has already gone into strategic growth projects. These projects are expected to generate an additional EBITDA contribution of around € 260 million per year in the future. Aurubis is securing its core business, consistently leveraging growth opportunities, and further expanding its leadership role in sustainability. Focus on strategy implementation: first growth projects in successful operation Aurubis again expanded its metal recycling expertise with two investment projects at the Beerse and Olen sites in Belgium. New facilities for processing metal-bearing anode slimes (ASPA - Advanced Sludge Processing by Aurubis) at the Beerse site and for the better recovery of nickel and copper from electrolyte (BOB - Bleed Treatment Olen Beerse) in Olen both ramped up in the past year. These are designed to increase the efficiency and sustainability of the recycling processes at Aurubis to reclaim even more valuable metals. This is part of the multimetal company's significant contribution to a functioning circular economy and confirms its zero-waste approach that maximizes the utilization of all input materials, which are processed into valuable products. Aurubis is also spearheading a number of efforts to lower CO2 emissions and decarbonize production. In the past fiscal year, Industrial Heat was expanded, and more efficient and hydrogen-ready anode furnaces were installed in Hamburg. At its Bulgarian site, the company is currently growing its solar park, quadrupling current peak output to a total of over 40 megawatt. Consistent advancement of international smelter network The first multimetal recycling plant in the United States, Aurubis Richmond, is another important milestone in Aurubis' growth course. It will recycle scrap of varying qualities, including end-of-life electronics and cable, using state-of-the-art technology. Aurubis Richmond will process up to 180,000 tons of complex recycling materials in the future. Aurubis CEO Dr. Toralf Haag:“With our ambitious growth course, we are well on our way to being the most efficient and sustainable smelter network in the world. We are ideally positioned with our unique business model and are constantly moving forward.” Dividend increased by 7 % At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders approved the Executive Board and Supervisory Board's proposal of a € 1.50 per share dividend payout for the 2023/24 fiscal year. This is around 7 % higher (10 cents more) than the previous year. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3 % for the past fiscal year. Dr. Toralf Haag noted:“With the higher dividend, our shareholders are fairly participating in the company's success. Aurubis anticipates operating earnings before taxes of € 300 to 400 million and a return on capital employed of between 7 and 11 % for the 2024/25 fiscal year.” In total, 68.8 % of the share capital with voting rights was represented in the Annual General Meeting. All items on the agenda were approved, including the discharge of the Supervisory Board and Executive Board postponed at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. The full manuscript of the CEO's speech and additional information about the Annual General Meeting are available on the Aurubis website at aurubis/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting-2025 Aurubis - Metals for Progress Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide. The company processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues into metals of the highest quality. Aurubis produces more than 1 million tons of copper cathodes annually, and from them a variety of products such as wire rod, continuous cast shapes, profiles, and flat rolled products made of copper and copper alloys. Aurubis produces a number of other metals as well, including precious metals, selenium, lead, nickel, tin and zinc. The portfolio also includes additional products such as sulfuric acid and iron silicate. Sustainability is a fundamental part of the Aurubis strategy.“Aurubis responsibly transforms raw materials into value” - following this maxim, the company integrates sustainable conduct and business activities into the corporate culture. This involves a careful approach to natural resources, responsible social and ecological conduct in everyday business, and sensible, healthy growth. Aurubis has around 6,900 employees, production sites in Europe and the US, and an extensive distribution network around the world. 