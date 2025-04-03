Steel Policy 2025 Mandates Procurement Of Locally Produced Steel

MENAFN - KNN India)The government on Wednesday issued a revised version of its Domestically Manufactured Iron & Steel Products Policy 2025, implementing stronger measures to prioritise locally produced iron and steel in government contracts.

The policy revision aims to protect domestic market stability and provide increased support to primary steel mills across the country.

Under the updated guidelines, all ministries and public sector undertakings are required to give preference to flat-rolled steel, bars, rods, and railway materials that meet the 'Melt & Pour' condition within India.

This requirement ensures that the core production processes take place domestically.

To further shield local manufacturers from international competition, the revised policy prohibits global tenders for contracts valued up to Rs 200 crore.

This measure is specifically designed to reserve government contracts for domestic suppliers and limit foreign competition in the sector.

The policy also introduces a reciprocal clause affecting international trade relations.

According to this provision, suppliers from countries that restrict Indian firms from participating in their government tenders will be barred from bidding on Indian government contracts.

This reciprocity measure was formally announced in an E-Gazette notification accompanying the policy update.

These policy changes come amid concerns about rising steel imports and reflect the government's strategic approach to strengthening the domestic iron and steel manufacturing ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)