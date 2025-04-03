US Tariff A 'Blessing In Disguise' For India's Electronics Exports: ESC Chairman

MENAFN - KNN India)Vinod Sharma, Chairman (Electronics), Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), has characterised the recent 26 per cent US tariff on Indian merchandise exports as a potential advantage for India's electronics industry.

"This is a blessing in disguise," Sharma stated, highlighting that the tariff presents India with a unique opportunity to increase electronics exports to the US market, particularly as competitors such as China, Taiwan, Vietnam, and South Africa face greater obstacles.

Sharma pointed to incentives in the Indian Electronics Components Policy as a significant factor, stating, "With strategic focus, we can strengthen our supply chain, scale production, and redefine India's role in the global electronics trade."

According to Sharma, India's electronics exports, projected at USD 38 billion for 2024-25, could experience substantial growth if the country capitalises on this situation.

Sandeep Narula, Chairman-Global Outreach, ESC, offered additional perspective, noting that the tariff differential provides Indian products with a competitive pricing advantage in the US market, especially in price-sensitive categories.

"Under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this policy support positions us to capitalise on this advantage," Narula remarked.

ESC Chairman Veer Sagar emphasised the importance of establishing Bilateral Trade Agreements (BTAs) with key markets including the US and UK.

"These agreements are vital to overcoming tariff barriers and unlocking new opportunities," Sagar commented, commending the government's prompt initiatives to finalise such treaties.

Gurmeet Singh, Executive Director of ESC, emphasised innovation as a critical strategy, encouraging the industry to "add value through disruptions" to address the tariff challenge.

"This is our chance to elevate electronics and hardware exports to the level of our software exports," Singh observed.

(KNN Bureau)